CD Projekt Red has released a new video of the last generation version of The Witcher 3: Wild Huntwhich shows a just landscape for an hour and a half, with Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist of the game, placed in the lower right of the image. In the background you can hear ambient sounds and songs from the soundtrack.

What is the point of this video? It’s actually great for assessing the technical qualities of the game, as it shows the new water with its reflections, the new light effects, the increase of draw distance. It also allows you to evaluate the scene in different light conditions, as it offers a full day/night cycle.

Note the movement of the clouds, the wind that moves the sail of the small boat in the background, the presence of birds and other small events that make the scene come alive. All in all, it’s really nice to see. Look at it for as long as it lasts and you will find your inner peace.

For those curious, the place immortalized in the video is the Brunwich mill in Velen.

For the rest, we remind you that The Witcher 3: next generation Wild Hunt will be launched on December 14, 2022 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X and S.