As promised, CD Projekt Red showed the last generation version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunti.e. that PS5 And Xbox Series X|S. In reality, the PC version will also be updated and the extra content will also arrive on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. So there’s a little bit for everyone.

To present the event were some members of the development team, who discussed the work done to remaster the game. The gameplay showed known sequences of gameplay, graphically enhanced over the original releases. In what? Shadows are more precise, textures appear to have higher resolution, ray tracing is used and there appears to be more detail overall. On PC there will be a new preset, called Ultra Plus. The photo mode has also been added, which will allow you to take shots within the game, working on depth of field, framing and various effects. There will also be an official contest for the best photos. Also added new cameras, including one much closer than the standard one, which will react dynamically to the situation.

Note that many of the new features, such as the new in-game sign menu, are actually mods made official. After all, CD Projekt Red has also collaborated with gods modders to accomplish this update. The game will be locked to 30fps on Xbox Series S. On PS5 and Xbox Series X the graphics performance will be close to that of the Ultra preset on PC, while on PS4 and Xbox One it was close to the Low one. There will be official DualSense support on PS5, so expect extensive use of haptics.

Also new for other mechanics. For example, the map has been made lighter, i.e. it will no longer present all the icons of the points of interest by default, which can still be reactivated, to facilitate exploration. The game as a whole will remain the same one we’ve come to love, although many small changes have been made to make it more up to date.

As already reported, those who own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PS4 or Xbox One will be able to download the update for PS5 or Xbox Series X|S (per family of consoles) for free. The new edition of the game will also be available for purchase in digital stores and will include all DLC and expansions, including content inspired by The Witcher series on Netflix. To play it we have to wait for December 14, 2022.