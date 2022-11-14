Finally here we are: the release date of the Next-Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has been revealed. We are talking about the version of the game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, the two consoles respectively of Sony and Microsoft that will now be able to host a native version of the CD Projekt Red game. The release date of this new version is December 14, 2022.

Enhanced taking into account the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware, the next-gen version of CD Projekt Red’s award-winning RPG will feature dozens of visual, performance and technical improvements over the original.

Among them, support for the ray-tracing, faster load times on consoles, and a host of mods built into the gaming experience. Along with new add-ons inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher series, these will be showcased next week at a dedicated REDstreams event on Twitch, where the studio will showcase the gameplay of the next-gen version of the game.

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, with all free DLCs released to date and both major expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Additionally, a free next-gen update will be available to anyone who owns any version of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A physical edition will be released later.

In addition to the next-gen version, also the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will receive an update with numerous additions and improvements, as well as Netflix Witcher-themed add-ons. Further details, including the release date, will be announced shortly.