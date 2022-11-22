The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PS5 And Xbox Series X|S it will come shown tomorrow, November 23, as part of a special REDstreams that we will be able to follow live starting at 18.00, Italian time.

Out December 14th, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will feature dozens of visual improvements, faster load times and support for the ray tracingthus taking advantage of the hardware of the new consoles.

“Tune in tomorrow, Wednesday 23 November, at 18.00 to follow the REDstreams and find out what’s in store for you with the free next-gen update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, coming this December,” reads the message published by the Polish team.

As known, owners of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PS4 and Xbox One will be able to download the update for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the new edition of the game will also be available for purchase on digital stores and will include all DLC and expansions.

Moreover, even the previous editions of the action RPG will be updated with the introduction of a series of contents inspired by the Netflix series of The Witcher.