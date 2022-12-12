ElAnalistaDeBits has published a video which puts to comparison the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Editionshowing directly what are the major changes in terms of graphics introduced by the latest generation version.

The advice is to watch the video a full screen at a resolution of at least 1080p (preferably 4K), to better notice the differences.

We start with the Draw Distance, much greater on PS5, then we move on to reflections, in which the jump is even abysmal (in fact we are talking in particular about water), with the latest generation version that offers an enormous glance better than the old one.

So we come to rendering resolution1920x1080p for 30fps on PS4, 1920x2160p for 30fps (with chebkerboard rendering) on ​​PS4 Pro, 2560×1440 for 30fps on PS5 with ray tracing enabled, and 3840×2160 for 60fps (average dynamic resolution of 1548p) for performance mode.

PS5 loading times also improve a lot, now just a few seconds (about 5), compared to the 45 seconds required on PS4 and PS4 Pro. In general, improvements can be seen on all fronts, which shows the excellent work played by CD Projekt Red. It should also be emphasized that it was worth waiting a little longer than expected to have a flawless version of The Witcher 3 on the latest generation machines. It is therefore no wonder that it has received excellent marks from critics.