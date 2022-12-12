Before the launch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete EditionCD Projekt Red released the release note official of the new version of the game, with listed all used modscredited to the various modders, and the exclusive specifications of the PC version, the most advanced of the bunch.
Of course, most of the changes are concentrated on the graphics side. Then the addition of ray tracing, 4K textures, reflections and enhanced shadows is specified. Among the mods we point out
- The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project by HalkHogan
- HD Monsters Reworked by Denroth
- Immersive Real-time Cutscenes by teiji25
- Chuckcash Nitpicker’s Patch
- World Map Fixes by Terg500
In general, all aspects of the game graphics have been overhauled to improve visual performance.
What is particularly interesting are the specifications of the PC version, with the addition of the “Ultra+” mode, which will significantly increase the graphics quality of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition. This is the list of settings available for Ultra+ mode:
- The number of characters in the background
- The quality of the shadows
- The density of the grass
- The quality of the textures
- The visibility distance of the foliage
- The quality of the land
- The quality of the water
- The level of detail
- Added support for DLSS 3. Only available on compatible hardware.
