Before the launch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete EditionCD Projekt Red released the release note official of the new version of the game, with listed all used modscredited to the various modders, and the exclusive specifications of the PC version, the most advanced of the bunch.

Of course, most of the changes are concentrated on the graphics side. Then the addition of ray tracing, 4K textures, reflections and enhanced shadows is specified. Among the mods we point out

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project by HalkHogan



HD Monsters Reworked by Denroth



Immersive Real-time Cutscenes by teiji25



Chuckcash Nitpicker’s Patch



World Map Fixes by Terg500

In general, all aspects of the game graphics have been overhauled to improve visual performance.

What is particularly interesting are the specifications of the PC version, with the addition of the “Ultra+” mode, which will significantly increase the graphics quality of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition. This is the list of settings available for Ultra+ mode:

The number of characters in the background



The quality of the shadows



The density of the grass



The quality of the textures



The visibility distance of the foliage



The quality of the land



The quality of the water



The level of detail

Added support for DLSS 3. Only available on compatible hardware.

For the complete release note in Italian, click here.