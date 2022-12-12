Predictably, the former critics’ votes from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition they definitely are tall. There was no doubt about it, since it could only be the other way around if the game turned out to be technically a disaster, considering the already excellent starting point.

XboxEra, which reviewed the Xbox Series X and S version, gave the game a 9.5 out of 10, speaking of a visually excellent last generation version. In short, the graphic novelties make the experience appealing to both new and old players.

Video Game Chronicle instead gave the game a perfect score (5/5), stating: it’s The Witcher 3, but it’s graphically much better. The reviews of PSU (9/10) and God is a Geek (10/10), which really liked the new version, are of the same tone.

The confirmation of the goodness of the new graphics also comes from the review of Push Square, which gave the game a 9/10, speaking for the PS5 version of enormous improvements and excellent support for DualSense.

Even the review of Multiplayer.it, an unknown Italian site that we don’t know if you’ve ever heard of, confirms the goodness of CD Projekt Red’s work by assigning the game a 9/10 and stating that:

Much more than a simple patch for the next-gen, much less than a re-release: this edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is CD Projekt RED’s answer to the need to have a “final version” of his masterpiece available. Something that will remain for years and years as a testimony of Geralt of Rivia’s greatest adventure, useful for example to welcome all those who find themselves installing the title after meeting the witcher from the TV series with open arms. Could more be done? It is probable, but it would have been necessary to intervene very thoroughly on a game code dating back to 2015. Perhaps in years a remake will see the light of day, but until then this will be the best possible version of The Witcher 3, a work that still manages today to shine blindingly among its most direct competitors.

In short, a good job that makes even those who have faced it several times want to relive the whole experience. After all, what are a hundred hours more or less of our short life?