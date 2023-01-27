There patches for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will be available soon, at least according to what was announced by CD Projekt Red in a tweet. In reality, the message is not properly dedicated to the update, but it still talks about it in the margins, making it clear that it is almost there to get it.

As you can see, the post is mainly dedicated to the launch of the physical console editions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, but there is also room for a final note that reads: “PS. keep an eye out for a new patch , coming soon.”

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition has been available digitally for a few weeks, to the delight of many, but there was no shortage of problems, albeit very limited. In particular, the game showed some lack of stability and graphic glitches, which required the preparation of patches aimed at fixing them. It’s hard to say what the contents of the new update will be, but we hope they fix some of the bigger problems such as the invisible poison gas or the lack of fluidity in Performance mode.