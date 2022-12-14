After a long wait from now the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition is available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PCboth in the form of free next-gen patch than as a version that can be purchased separately.

New features include real-time ray tracing for PC, le Performance and Ray Tracing modes on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Performance and Quality modes on Xbox Series S, support for DLSS on PC and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution on all next-gen platforms, faster load times and more we’ve told you about in our review of this semi-re-release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

In addition to the graphical improvements, have been added new content inspired by the Netflix series of The Witcher, community mods and modifications made by CD Projekt RED to modernize the game. Among these we also find a new camera, the quick launch of the signs, the Photo mode and much more.

If you don’t own a copy of the game, we remind you that the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition are now available for purchase on digital stores at the current price of 49.99 euros. discounted at 29.99 euros. This edition has also been available for some time on Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store for PC, as well as for old gen consoles. Includes the two maxi expansions Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, as well as 16 extra content.

Even the PS4 and Xbox One versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt today received an update that introduces a selection of the many additions to the quality of life of the current gen releases and Netflix content. More details on this in the official Patch Notes a this address.