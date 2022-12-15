GeForce Now announced support for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition. So now it is possible to play the new version of the CD Projekt Red title also through Nvidia’s subscription cloud gaming service, which has also been enriched with other six games. Let’s see what they are:

To specify that The Witcher 3 was already part of the service, so it was simply updated with the new graphics and new content.

Nvidia also reminds us that: “For members who play Origin versions of Electronic Arts games, these titles, content, cloud saves and friend lists will be transferred directly to the EA app and made available for streaming by GeForce NOW, starting with Battlefield 2042 just this week.”