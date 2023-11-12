Ciri she is the protagonist of the last one cosplay Of narga_lifestreamwho created a costume truly rich in detail to reproduce the character’s features and also chose a very particular location for the occasion.

While almost 260 developers work on The Witcher 4, we can therefore take a new look at princess of Cintra in this fascinating version, equipped with a combat outfit while holding a sword.

“I’m so happy to have been able to capture shots of my favorite character from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in such an amazing setting,” Natalia wrote in her Instagram post. “I created the costume in just nine days only for this.”