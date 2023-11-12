Ciri she is the protagonist of the last one cosplay Of narga_lifestreamwho created a costume truly rich in detail to reproduce the character’s features and also chose a very particular location for the occasion.
While almost 260 developers work on The Witcher 4, we can therefore take a new look at princess of Cintra in this fascinating version, equipped with a combat outfit while holding a sword.
“I’m so happy to have been able to capture shots of my favorite character from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in such an amazing setting,” Natalia wrote in her Instagram post. “I created the costume in just nine days only for this.”
Good and expressive
narga_lifestream has become over time one of our favorite cosplayers, thanks not only to her skill in creating costumes and makeup, but also to the great expressiveness of her poses, capable of conveying the characters’ sensations very well.
Among her most recent works we highlight the interpretations of 2B from NieR: Automata, Aerith from Final Fantasy 7 and Jill Valentine from Resident Evil 3.
