It seems that the Complete Edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt suffer from big performance issues on pcbringing even the high-end configurations to their knees when new features such as ray tracing and, absurdly, DLSS are activated.

In fact, several users claim that with the upgrade to the Complete Edition, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt uses NVIDIA’s upscaling technology in a controversial way, returning worse frame rates compared to native resolution, which is nonsense.

Many owners of high-end systems (see for example a Ryzen 9 7950X with RTX 4090 and 32GB of RAM) instead speak of a “slideshow” when setting the settings to ultra, with substantial changes in fluidity which would not seem to have an explanation.

Several are also reported crash that previously did not occur, again without a plausible explanation as fundamentally random or related to the modification of the graphic settings.

In short, although expected and desired, the next-gen patch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has disappointed PC users for the moment and many players have had to desist from trying their hand at yet another run waiting for updates that can fix these problems.