CD Projekt Red announced that the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S version of the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released in the last quarter of 2022. The console remaster of the latest generation will be equipped with a series of technical improvements, including the support for ray tracing and fast uploads. It will obviously contain the base game, the two expansions and all the extras. The title will have a new cover art and unreleased content that can be downloaded for free and inspired by the Netflix series with Henry Cavill taken from the game. All owners of the game for PS4 and Xbox One will be able to download an update to the revised version for the latest generation consoles for free. Recently CD Projekt also updated its controversial one Cyberpunk 2077 to PS5 and Xbox Series, available as a free upgrade.