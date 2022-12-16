There Complete Edition from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt introduces among other things the photo mode: a particularly awaited feature, which CD Projekt RED has seen fit to officially present with a trailer to illustrate its characteristics.

Available for a couple of days on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the Complete Edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt takes advantage of the new hardware by increasing resolution and frame rate, activating ray tracing and thus offering us an experience from greater visual impact compared to the original.

Therefore, the desire to capture the charm and beauty of the renewed game scenarios through a photo mode which, apparently, is particularly simple and immediate to use, as the video below.

In fact, at any moment of the campaign, we will be able to pause the action, activate the photo mode and scroll through the many options to modify aspects such as depth of field, focus, color rendering, angle of the shot and the possible addition of filters, then saving the result to be able to share it.

We talked about the photo mode and all the other aspects related to the next-gen update in our review of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition.