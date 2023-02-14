The 4.01 update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was recently published on pc, Playstation 5 And Xbox Series Xand promises to further enhance the next-gen experience of the masterpiece CD Project RED. However, version pc of the title continues to be affected by some heavy stuttering phenomena, which heavily affect the fluidity of the title.

A hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out on PC. It primarily addresses the performance issues that appeared after Patch 4.01. The game version won’t change. pic.twitter.com/53kDB9IPP6 — The Witcher (@witchergame) February 14, 2023

It’s not just the version pc Of The Witcher 3 to have problems. Versions too Playstation 5 And Xbox Series X they have in fact taken steps backwards with regard to i 60fps, an element that significantly worsens the gaming experience. Through a tweet on the official page of the game, the game developers have announced that they have released the new update for the version pc, which should solve the problems encountered so far. The version of the game, however, won’t stay the same.

In the meantime CD Project RED continues the development of the remake of the first chapter of the saga of Geraltwhich will have a structure open worldas confirmed by the developers, and will be developed on Unreal Engine 5. The title will therefore become a role-playing game larger than its original version and with a strong free roaming imprint. The project was therefore strongly inspired by the head of CD Project RED Adam Badowski.