Triss Merigold lives again in the splendid cosplay realized by Kalinka Fox, who wanted to pay homage to the fascinating character of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with a perfect interpretation. Literally hot as fire!

The Russian model has in fact created a costume which reflects down to the smallest details what Triss wears in Geralt of Rivia’s latest video game adventure, with its red, gold and light blue shades, adding a pinch of post-processing for fire to everything.

Porprio the sorceress ended up at the center of some controversy over the casting within the television series of The Witcher (here is the review of Season 3), which actually appears distant compared to its characterization in the books and games.