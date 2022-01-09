After the arrival of The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix, the world has begun to obsess over the characters created by Andrzej Sapkowski. Many fans, however, know them thanks to the games of CD Projekt RED. An example is Triss, very different from the series, which is now being recreated from grusha_cos through a cosplay in green dress.

Triss in cosplay green dress of grusha_cos is of high quality: the dress is perfectly made, in line with The Witcher 3. The sorceress was also portrayed in a beautiful pose, illuminated by the setting sun.

If you’re a big fan of The Witcher, then you shouldn’t miss out on jannetincosplay’s Triss Merigold cosplay. How can we not also recommend the cosplay of Triss by natsumi which shows a perfect green dress. Finally, we close our suggestions with Mira_ladovira’s Triss cosplay.

Tell us, what do you think of the Triss cosplay in a green dress made by grusha_cos? Was The Witcher 3 character made in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen better quality versions?