The new Triss Merigold cosplay realized by Kalinka Fox It stands as a splendid Christmas gift, which you are fond of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or less. It is in fact a revisitation of the dress that the character sports in a special DLC.
Of course, the Russian model undoubtedly took some liberties with the original design of the costume, keeping the golden flames on green fabric but transforming everything into a bikini, while the amazing colors of the photo they give the composition a great charm.
With The Witcher 4 aiming to surpass current RPGs, we naturally wonder if we'll get to meet the charming Triss again.
A celebrated character
While Ciri and Yennefer are obviously very popular among cosplayers, Triss Merigold has always been an interesting choice and over the years many talented models have tried to interpret hertrying just like Kalinka to mix the cards on the table a bit to obtain a result that stands out.
Any examples? Here are some cosplays dedicated to the character and created by Koriel, Lada Lyumos, melamori.cosplay and industrial_paradoxe.
