The new Triss Merigold cosplay realized by Kalinka Fox It stands as a splendid Christmas gift, which you are fond of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or less. It is in fact a revisitation of the dress that the character sports in a special DLC.

Of course, the Russian model undoubtedly took some liberties with the original design of the costume, keeping the golden flames on green fabric but transforming everything into a bikini, while the amazing colors of the photo they give the composition a great charm.

With The Witcher 4 aiming to surpass current RPGs, we naturally wonder if we'll get to meet the charming Triss again.