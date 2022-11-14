CD Projekt Red announced today that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will be released on December 14, 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Enhanced taking into account the power of next-gen consoles and modern PC hardware, CD Projekt Red’s next-gen version of the RPG will feature visual, performance and technical improvements over the original. These include support for ray tracing, faster loading times on consoles, and a host of mods built into the gaming experience. Along with new add-ons inspired by Netflix’s The Witcher series, these will be showcased next week at a dedicated REDstreams event on Twitch, where the studio will showcase the gameplay of the next-gen version of the game.

The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, with all free DLCs released to date and both major expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Additionally, a free next-gen update will be available to anyone who owns any version of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A physical edition will be released later. In addition to the next-gen version, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also receive an update with additions and improvements, as well as Netflix’s Witcher-themed add-on content. Further details, including the release date, will be announced shortly.