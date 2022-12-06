The Witcher 3 will soon receive a “next-gen” update for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Among the innovations included there are also new contents that will also be offered on the other versions of the game, including Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, however, fans of the Kyoto company’s hybrid console will have to wait a little longer than the others, as there is no expected release date for the DLC.

As indicated by CD Projekt RED, the free update in the Nintendo Switch version “does not have a specific release date” but certainly will arrive after December 14, 2022. Ryu Underhill, producer of The Witcher 3 next-gen update, said that the team is “working hard to give Switch players access to the DLC” as soon as possible and that new information on this will be shared in the future.

When the update comes up Switchesplayers can expect “the same content and same fixes” offered on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. In addition, Switch will also receive cloud-save and cloud-progression features, as well as Netflix DLC.

The Witcher 3 in Nintendo Switch version

The new DLC should propose about an hour and a half of content and is intended for level 15 characters. It is explained that it is a sort of treasure hunt that takes place in the Devil’s Pit in Velene. This is where you find yourself after completing the White Orchard tutorial area. It’s a large, circular area enclosed by a wooden barricade where there doesn’t seem to be much. At the moment, there are only a few humanoid enemies in that area and a blocked access to a mine – the DLC opens the passage to that mine.

If you’re interested in finding out all the details on The Witcher 3 update, here’s our review.