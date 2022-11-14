In addition to the next-gen update of The Witcher 3: Wild HuntCD Projekt Red has announced that the contents of the new DLCs dedicated to the series Netflix and the various improvements that will be introduced on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PS5 will also come to PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

In this way all the game versions will be comparable in quantity and type of content.

Touissant will be revisited after the update

“In addition to the next-gen version, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also receive an update with numerous additions and improvements, as well as Witcher-themed add-on content from Netflix. More details, including the release date, will be announced shortly.”

CD Project Red did not specify what content will be added by the new DLC, but we imagine that will be explained in due time, before the arrival of the update, which will take place on December 14, 2022.

Finally, we remind you that: “The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition will be available for purchase in digital format on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with all free DLC released up to today and both main expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. In addition, a free next-gen update will be available to everyone who owns any version of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A physical edition will be released further on.”