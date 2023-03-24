The Witcher 3 it was a game of great impact especially for the excellent level of its narration. The story is a sequel to the novels, so a number of liberties were also taken, including the decision to make a certain character die. Obviously to deepen we will have to make some game spoilers so we advise you not to continue further if you do not want any anticipation.

Talking about the matter is the mission director of CD Projekt Red, Pawel Saskowho participated in a GDC 2023 panel titled “10 Key Quest Design Lessons From The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077”.

the character in question, as anyone who has played The Witcher 3 knows, is Vesemir, Geralt’s mentor and the oldest witcher around. “I needed a moment for Ciri to make the decision not to be hunted anymore…and to become a hunter and to hunt down the Wild Hunt. But to do that, I needed an actual event that brought her down, and that that was the moment I proposed to our writing team to kill Vesemir,” Sasko recalled.

“At first they weren’t sure if we should do it. But in discussions with Marcin Blacha, our story director, we came to the conclusion that it was a really good decision for Ciri to take this step,” said Sasko

Vesemir: In the animated film, game and TV series

Also, Vesemir was the ideal candidate based on the role he plays in the story of The Witcher 3. “Vesemir is built in such a way that he can be used in a correct way. Vesemir is very well built and well presented, you get to know him…that’s why this moment was so impactful. I also wanted to do something the players wouldn’t believe we were doing. I wanted to surprise them…in a good way, I hope,” Sasko said.

Finally, Sasko said, it wasn’t about shocking the players, but to “talk about something we didn’t talk about” in the typically safe space of AAA video games. He also pointed out that the mission was designed in 2012, a very different era in many ways for video games. Today, Sasko says, more games are taking risks with challenging subject matter, especially indie games.

“We really wanted to do this because we believed the artistic courage if it mattered…that’s how I see it as a director of our company, and I know that many directors think the same way as I do. We had a goal to create something different, because when players come to us they should feel like they are playing a CD Projekt RED game. And sometimes we do things that no one else will,” Sasko said.

Looking instead to the future of the saga and more precisely to Project Sirius: we know that the development has started from scratch; it is CD Projekt RED to reveal it.