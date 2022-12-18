What are the highest rated games on Metacritic for PS5? Until a few days ago we could have easily answered Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok (not surprisingly the two main contenders for the GOTY of The Game Awards). Now, however, an “old” game has arrived to change things. The Witcher 3 in PS5 version has surpassed God of War Ragnarok and became the second highest rated PS5 game on Metacritic.

Precisely, at the time of writing this news, Elden Ring and The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition they are both at 96 out of 100. God of War Rganrok, on the other hand, is currently at 94 out of 100. Obviously the votes of the latter are now all entered, while those of The Witcher 3 may not yet be definitive: however, it is difficult for him to lose more by two average points now.

The tall face for this full version isn’t too surprising given that it’s a free update for those who own the game and includes many new graphics and content. On PS5 there are also unique functions for DualSense, support for 3D audio and Activities.

Cirilla and Geralt enjoy the high rating on Metacritic

In our review of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete Edition we explained to you: “Much more than a simple patch for the next-gen, much less a re-release: this version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is CD Projekt RED’s answer the need to have available a “final version” of his masterpiece.Something that will remain for years and years as evidence of Geralt of Rivia’s greatest adventure, useful for example to welcome with open arms all those who find themselves installing the title after meeting the witcher from the TV series. Could we have done more? It is probable, but it would have been necessary to intervene very thoroughly on a game code dating back to 2015. Perhaps a remake will see the light in years, but until then this will be the best possible version of The Witcher 3, a work that still today manages to shine blindingly among its most direct competitors.”

Finally, we also leave you with our review of God of War Ragnarok.