Digital Dreams has released a YouTube video showing The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt on RTX 4090, with over 100 graphics mods installed and active ray-tracing reshade.

The video, like all the Digital Dreams production, shows how current even titles with a few years on the rump can be, taking advantage of the Nexus Mods offer to transform experiences of this kind into a feast for the eyes.

The Witcher 3 originally came out in 2015, but such a setup makes CD Projekt RED’s work seem like a very young production.

After seeing such a level of quality, curiosity mounts further about the discovery of what the new next-gen version of Geralt of Rivia’s journey will actually be like, which after numerous postponements should finally be close.

In the meantime, if you want to test the setup of Digital Dreams, you can consult the technical specifications of the PC in the description of the YouTube video, while you can find a complete list of the mods used. on the pages of Nexus Mods.

Always, of course, that your car can withstand such beauty.