Although the second season of The Witcher has been available for a few months, we are already talking about the cast of the third. In fact, as reported by the source you find at the bottom of the article, it seems we can take a first look at the new characters that will be introduced.

Casting is currently underway for the third season of The Witcherand from this initial information it seems that there will be a rather large group of characters. In addition to the pillars of the series including Henry Cavill as Geralt, Freya Allen as Ciri and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, there are dozens of others who have appeared in the first two seasons, and according to the source this number will be significantly expanded.

While it is unclear how these will be introduced, some of them are sure to have a big impact on the series. The first character that will influence the tale will be Picadilly, a worldly prince who wanders the world. The other main character will be Marylebone, a woman who will have a very different importance than the original version.

And after these two most central characters from the third season of The Witcher, there will be many more to be introduced for the first time in the series. There will be Hampstead, an elderly woman who is sailing the world with the Royal Court. Then there will be Greenwich, a soldier who has become a man of the people.

Parsons will be a woman whose past is shrouded in mystery because she suffers from amnesia, even if his backstory will hold very important secrets for the series. Also according to the report there will also be Maida Vale, who will be part of a group of powerful women. finally there will be the introduction of Angel, a messenger from the king who has seen so many atrocities along the way.

It seems clear that this cast will only expand the world of the series The Witcheras surely as the bad guys will.