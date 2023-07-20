













The new patch The Witcher 3 will include a side quest and a new team, inspired by the adaptation to Netflix series format.

The patch will also integrate Flash_in_the_flesh’s Full Combat Rebalance 3 mode. With it come important balance changes and specific corrections to the video game.

However, there will also be minor changes:

A new quick signal cast option (to toggle between signals).

A new ability to walk more slowly.

The option to dynamically hide minimap and search objects.

Also, in the format a different scale of font size for subtitles (among other options).

For Nintendo Switch users, cross-progression is finally included, which means that players can continue with a save file from another platform. However, this will require a GOG account.

Source: CD Project Red

For PC, fixed the issue of fog, reflection of the sky and grass, among other effects. Also added the HDR calibration option.

The side mission for The Witcher 3 is called In The Eternal Fire’s Shadow. And the new team is Nilfgaardian Armor. They are available now and are inspired by the Netflix show.

Currently, The Witcher trilogy has sold more than 75 million copies.

How much does The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt cost?

Xbox One Complete Edition: 999 MXN

PS4 and PS5: $49.99 USD

Nintendo Switch: 1399 MXN

Steam Complete Edition: 439.99 MXN

