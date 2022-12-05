CD Projekt RED has shared with us more details on the two graphics modes of the next-gen versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PS5 and Xbox Series X. In particular, we have learned that both Performance and Quality will aim at the target of 1800p through the use of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR, for friends).

Specifically, the developers of CD Projekt state: “We aim for 1800p via dynamic upscaling in both game modes (Performance and Quality ed) on PS5 and Xbox Series X using FSR“.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

As we also know Performance mode prioritizes performance a 60fps on flagship consoles from Sony and Microsoft. The graphic preset Quality instead aims to improve the visual rendering and introduces ray tracing for global illumination and ambient occlusion, limiting the framerate to 30 fps.

Instead, we wait to find out more information regarding the resolution of the version Xbox Series Swhich we will obviously analyze in detail during the review phase together with other platforms.

We remind you that The Witcher 3 next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC will be available for free starting from December 14, 2022. In addition to the graphical improvements we covered in our rehearsed patch preview, these releases will also include a number of community-made mods and improvements created by CD Projekt RED.