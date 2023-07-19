CD Projekt RED has released the new one today patch 4.04 Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for all platforms, i.e. PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, with a big update which makes improvements in many areas of the game.
You can find the official patch notes at this address on The Witcher website, and as you can see it’s a rather extensive document, demonstrating the amount of elements this update goes to fix. However, the notes present only a partial picture.
As reported by CD Projekt RED, the update in question also affects various other aspects, those reported in the notes are only the most important and visible ones, therefore it is a truly large update.
The Witcher 3: some elements of patch 4.04
On pcpatch 4.04 fixes some objectives of the GOG version and fixes the fps count when using the DLSS Frame Generation system, also fixes some detected problems with ray tracing, including crashes and incorrect display, among other widespread fixes.
Just the ray tracing it is also an important element of the update on consoles: on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, patch 4.04 improves stability in Ray Tracing mode, it also fixes the progression on some specific quests such as A Towerful of Mice, Cabaret and The Last Wish and Wandering in the Dark.
Also Nintendo Switch gets its fair share of tweaks, with a cross-progression fix and some issues related to the online features of the version for this console. In the meantime, we’ve seen that The Witcher 4 and Cyberpunk 2 are in different stages of development at CD Projekt RED.
#Witcher #patch #big #update #consoles
Leave a Reply