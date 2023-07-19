CD Projekt RED has released the new one today patch 4.04 Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for all platforms, i.e. PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, with a big update which makes improvements in many areas of the game.

You can find the official patch notes at this address on The Witcher website, and as you can see it’s a rather extensive document, demonstrating the amount of elements this update goes to fix. However, the notes present only a partial picture.

As reported by CD Projekt RED, the update in question also affects various other aspects, those reported in the notes are only the most important and visible ones, therefore it is a truly large update.