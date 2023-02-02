As promised in recent days, today CD Projekt RED has started the rollout of the Patch 4.01 Of The Witcher 3: Wild Huntwhich is the first real official update after the release of the next-gen versions on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In this regard, the update introduces a series of specific options for current generation PCs and consoles, which improve the implementation of ray tracing. On PC we have a performance mode for global illumination which boosts framerate by prioritizing it over draw distance and accuracy. On consoles, however, the quality of the Screen Space Reflections and the globable lighting have been improved.

In addition, various platform-specific bugs and others related to localization, missions and gameplay have been fixed. Below the Official patch 4.01 notes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in Italian.

PC specific

Fixed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting didn’t work on PC even though it was turned on. Players who had SSR set to High may notice a performance hit.

Added a new performance mode for ray traced global illumination available to players with compatible hardware. Improve framerate by prioritizing performance over draw distance and accuracy.

Console specific

Fixed an issue where consoles could create more saves than the set limit, causing issues with saving the game and possibly resetting user settings.

Improved the quality of Screen Space Reflections on next-gen consoles.

Optimized the ray traced global illumination on next generation consoles to improve the performance of the ray traced mode.

Quests and Gameplay (All Platforms)

Battle Preparations – Fixed an issue where it was sometimes impossible to interact with Avallac’h during the “Tell Avallac’h everything is ready” objective.

Family Business – Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when transitioning to “Ciri’s Story: The Burnt Shelter” when talking to the Bloody Baron.

King’s Gambit – Fixed an issue where the second Vildkaarl was unable to join the fight due to an invisible obstacle.

The Wine War: Belgaard – Added a further fix to the issue fixed in patch 4.00 where the quest could not be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests while exploring.

A Dangerous Game – The armor in Caesar’s room should now change appearance when the alternate Nilfgaardian armor is activated.

Axii Puppet – Increased health and damage dealt.

The Adrenaline Rush mutation should now work as described.

Various minor fixes to missions and cutscenes.

Localization (all platforms)



Fixed various errors in Arabic localization.

Added localized Korean and Simplified Chinese versions of Orianna’s song “Lullaby of Woe”.

Fixed Priscilla’s lip animation to match the Simplified Chinese line audio in the song “The Wolven Storm”.

NB: The above are the most important changes of the update, which also includes other minor changes not currently specified by CD Projekt RED.