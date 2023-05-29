CD Projekt has announced i sales data updated for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and for the entire The Witcher series, with the overcoming of the 50 million copies regarding the chapter in particular and the 75 million copies considering the entire series.

The Witcher therefore enters the Olympus of the best-selling series ever, demonstrating how it has become a real one global phenomenon. On the other hand, the success of the television adaptation on Netflix is ​​also a rather clear sign of how Geralt of Rivia and his companions have become a real pop phenomenon.

Even the 75 million copies of the complete series are a very interesting result: the first The Witcher was in fact distributed only on PC, while The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings was only released on PC and Xbox 360 as a console exclusive, but managed to total over 25 million copies even with a limited circulation, compared to the cross-platform choice of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Also to allow a wider audience to appreciate the beginning of the story of the videogame saga, it will be interesting to see the remake of The Witcher announced by CD Projekt RED, with the first chapter entirely rebuilt with a new technological base provided by Unreal Engine 5 .