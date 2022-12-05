On the Multiplayer.it YouTube channel we have uploaded a video which compares the PS4 version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with next-gen ones for PS5 and Xbox Series Xwhich we had the opportunity to try in an Italian exclusive at the CD Projekt RED studios.

The movie compares the old and next-gen versions and highlights the differences in the graphic presets RT Performance and Quality for PS5 and Xbox Series X of The Witcher 3. As explained in our exclusive test of the next-gen patch, the first guarantees a framerate of 60 fps, while the second aims to improve the general graphic rendering, also introducing ray tracing for global illumination and ambient occlusion, but capping the game at 30fps. Today CD Projekt RED also revealed more details regarding the resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Unfortunately we have not yet had the opportunity to test (and therefore to present in this comparison video) the PC and Xbox Series S versions with the next-gen patch applied, but rest assured that we will take care to do it in detail during the review phase.

We remind you that the next-gen patch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be available on PC and consoles starting from December 14, 2022. In addition to the graphic improvements, some community mods and CD Projekt modifications have been introduced to make the game more modern.