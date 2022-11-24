The Witcher 3 was presented yesterday in its new “next gen” version on PS5 and Xbox Series X|Sbut today we can see more precisely i improvements applied to new versions with a video direct comparison with the original.

The video, posted by YouTube user Cycu1, compares the original PC version with what is shown of the new edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, showing notable improvements.

The original version is also displayed through an Nvidia RTX 3080 with maximum settings, therefore even higher than the version on average visible on consoles, yet the difference it is clearly visible.

Most of the novelties derive from the new lighting system that exploits the ray tracing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but it’s not just about that. In particular, we note a considerably greater density and complexity as regards the vegetation, which clearly enriches the scenarios.

Improvements in draw distance also seem to be emerging, resulting in increased detail on more distant scenery elements. As reported by WWCCFtech, another interesting comparison comes from a single screenshot posted by Benji-Sales on Twitter, which convincingly condenses all the innovations applied in the new version compared to the original one.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of The Witcher 3 will be available on December 14, 2022, with the same improvements that will also be included in the PC version. For those who already own the PS4 and Xbox One versions, theupdate will be free.