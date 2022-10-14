The versions PS5 and Xbox Series X | S from The Witcher 3 may arrive in stores on December 9, 2022. The release date of the next-gen upgrade of the Strigo’s latest adventure was perhaps unveiled in advance by a GAME store clerk, who shared the chain’s list of upcoming games internally on Reddit.

In the Reddit thread, however, there are doubts about the veracity of the information. As you can see in the image above, the game is referred to as “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition”, where in the past CD Projekt RED has referred to these new versions of the game as “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition“.

This does not mean, however, that the information is necessarily incorrect: the full version of The Witcher 3 for PS4 and Xbox One in Europe was released as “Game of the Year Edition” and in the United States as “Complete Edition”. So CD Projekt RED could opt for a similar solution also for the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions (GAME is an English store chain).

The same author of the tip also states that the date indicated could only be a placeholder, or rather a “placeholder” awaiting precise indications from CD Projekt RED. In short, take it all with a grain of salt.

Officially the next-gen upgrade of The Witcher is still planned for fourth quarter of 2022. So, barring a further delay, the native versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S should arrive within a few weeks.