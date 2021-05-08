CD Projekt RED announced last year that The Witcher 3 would arrive on Xbox Series X | S in 2021. And now it seems that we can make use of PC mods. Mind you, details on the game’s next-gen port are still scant, and the Polish developer hasn’t told us yet what kind of updates we should be expecting. But it looks like some of these updates will be included in collaboration with members of the game’s PC mod community.

The first to be discovered was the collaboration with Halk Hogan, creator of The Witcher 3 HD Reworked project, who recently posted that he had recently been contacted by CDPR and that it is “very likely” that his work on the mod will be included in the upcoming update. generation of the game, as we reported earlier. But it seems that this It would not be the only one of the PC mods that would be included in the next generation version of the game.

The Witcher 3 and fan-made PC mods

CD Projekt RED confirmed in a statement to Kotaku that although no agreement has been reached with anyone, the developer is in talks with creators of various PC mods. CD Projekt RED did not confirm whether the creators would be compensated and credited for their contribution, if such a contribution was made.

“In addition to our own development efforts on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5, and PC, we are also in discussions with creators of various mods for the game’s 2015 release. “ Kotaku

The only consoles on which The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt PC mods would be available would be Xbox SeriesX | S and PS5, where the game will also benefit from almost instantaneous loading times (among other things). This update will be released in the second half of this year. It will be handled by Saber Interactive.

