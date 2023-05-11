CD Projekt RED has released a new update 4.03 For The Witcher 3 next gen, with a series of changes and improvements for the famous action RPG with a fantasy setting that adjust elements of the gameplay, missions and other features.

There patches is available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, with some specific tweaks for the Windows platform, while the team reports that it is also working on a Nintendo Switch version of the update, which could be released in the coming months. So let’s see what are the features of the update 4.03.

Specific changes for pc:

Fixed an issue where shadows from ray traced foliage would suddenly appear depending on Geralt’s proximity and angle

Fixed an issue where repeatedly toggling reflections and ray traced shadows on and off could cause black shadows to appear on object edges

Fixed an issue where the DirectX 11 version of the game could crash on launch or after loading a save using certain AMD GPUs

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling, an upscaling technology that uses machine learning to provide better performance without compromising image quality

Fixed some lighting issues with the Screen Space Reflections setting when ray traced global illumination was turned off

Improved the performance of ray-traced global illumination and ray-traced reflections

Fixed an issue where purple splashes could appear on screen when leading Roach into water puddles

Specific changes for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S:

The cross-platform progress message now correctly displays which account you are logged in with

Fixed an issue where dark streaks or shadows would appear on Geralt in the inventory screen when Performance Mode was enabled on PlayStation 5

Fixed an issue where the game could briefly freeze or lose fluidity when autosaving on next-gen consoles

Fixed performance drop on next-gen consoles when using witcher senses in Beauclair and Novigrad

Graphics – PC and next gen version:

Fixed an issue where a grid of glowing dots could appear on ground and walls in certain weather conditions with ray tracing enabled

Cobwebs no longer change color when panning the camera with ray tracing enabled

Fixed an issue where some character textures during cutscenes appeared to be incompletely rendered

Across Time and Space – Fixed an issue where the mist in Poisoned Valley was pink instead of white

Changes at quests and gameplay:

Added community mod Next Gen Script Fixes by Sergeanur

In the Shadow of the Eternal Fire – The quest’s ambient music will now pause as intended after completion. For players who have already experienced this issue, it may be necessary to re-enter the sewers of Novigrad or Oxenfurt to fix it

Added an option to automatically apply ointments in combat

With the exception of potions and decoctions, it is now impossible for Geralt to eat or drink underwater. // While the team agreed it might be possible to drink liquids from a capped flask, consuming pints of beer or underwater grilled meat would be a little too unrealistic

Previously, the 4.02 patch improved performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, so this positions itself as a further evolution online.