CD Projekt RED has released a new update 4.03 For The Witcher 3 next gen, with a series of changes and improvements for the famous action RPG with a fantasy setting that adjust elements of the gameplay, missions and other features.
There patches is available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, with some specific tweaks for the Windows platform, while the team reports that it is also working on a Nintendo Switch version of the update, which could be released in the coming months. So let’s see what are the features of the update 4.03.
Specific changes for pc:
- Fixed an issue where shadows from ray traced foliage would suddenly appear depending on Geralt’s proximity and angle
- Fixed an issue where repeatedly toggling reflections and ray traced shadows on and off could cause black shadows to appear on object edges
- Fixed an issue where the DirectX 11 version of the game could crash on launch or after loading a save using certain AMD GPUs
- Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling, an upscaling technology that uses machine learning to provide better performance without compromising image quality
- Fixed some lighting issues with the Screen Space Reflections setting when ray traced global illumination was turned off
- Improved the performance of ray-traced global illumination and ray-traced reflections
- Fixed an issue where purple splashes could appear on screen when leading Roach into water puddles
Specific changes for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S:
- The cross-platform progress message now correctly displays which account you are logged in with
- Fixed an issue where dark streaks or shadows would appear on Geralt in the inventory screen when Performance Mode was enabled on PlayStation 5
- Fixed an issue where the game could briefly freeze or lose fluidity when autosaving on next-gen consoles
- Fixed performance drop on next-gen consoles when using witcher senses in Beauclair and Novigrad
Graphics – PC and next gen version:
- Fixed an issue where a grid of glowing dots could appear on ground and walls in certain weather conditions with ray tracing enabled
- Cobwebs no longer change color when panning the camera with ray tracing enabled
- Fixed an issue where some character textures during cutscenes appeared to be incompletely rendered
- Across Time and Space – Fixed an issue where the mist in Poisoned Valley was pink instead of white
Changes at quests and gameplay:
- Added community mod Next Gen Script Fixes by Sergeanur
- In the Shadow of the Eternal Fire – The quest’s ambient music will now pause as intended after completion. For players who have already experienced this issue, it may be necessary to re-enter the sewers of Novigrad or Oxenfurt to fix it
- Added an option to automatically apply ointments in combat
- With the exception of potions and decoctions, it is now impossible for Geralt to eat or drink underwater. // While the team agreed it might be possible to drink liquids from a capped flask, consuming pints of beer or underwater grilled meat would be a little too unrealistic
Previously, the 4.02 patch improved performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, so this positions itself as a further evolution online.
