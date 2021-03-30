After the failed launch of Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED has been on the lips of much of the industry, especially in a negative sense. However, it cannot be denied that the Polish studio is working to reverse the situation, as shown by the extensive list of errors that the latest patch of the title corrects.
But even if the focus is on the latest CD projekt RED title, it must be remembered that it is not the only title of the studio that is being worked on. Last year it was confirmed that we would see a The Witcher 3 next gen patch throughout this year, including significant enhancements to the Geralt of Rivia adventure, and it seems we already have a release window.
The Witcher 3 next gen patch release will take place in the second half of the year
As we read thanks to Radek, PR Leader of CD Projekt RED, The Witcher 3 next gen patch release window it will take place from the second half of the year. Apparently, this information has also been shared by the study through the video in which they have assured that they are not working on the multiplayer of Cyberpunk 2077.
The next-gen version of The Witcher 3 is not being developed by CD Projekt
Remember that the Cyberpunk 2077 next gen patch is also dated to the second half of the year, so it is possible that both the The Witcher 3 next gen patch release as of the latest CD Projekt RED title they hit consoles just a few weeks apart.
But, at least for the moment, we will have to wait to know the specific date on which the two updates will arrive.
