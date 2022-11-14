The next generation upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has changed its date on multiple occasions, and when everything seemed that this version was ready to hit the market at the beginning of next December, CD Projekt Red has revealed that this update has been delayed yet again, but the wait won’t be that long.

Previously, it had been mentioned that the next gen update The Witcher 3 It was going to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 9. However, a new statement by CD Projekt Red has revealed that this improved version will now be available until next December 14, 2022. Fortunately, the delay was not that great.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game. For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://t.co/IpFERTohi9. pic.twitter.com/fg3yfGeNih — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 14, 2022

This version is being developed by Saber Interactive, who also handled the Nintendo Switch port. The update will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical improvements over the original, including ray-tracing support, faster load times on consoles and a variety of mods built into the experience. Along with this, it has been mentioned that this version will include DLC elements inspired by the Netflix series.

Remember, the next generation upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 14. This version will be free for all those who already have the game on PS4, Xbox One and PC, although it will also be for sale separately. On related topics, fans open petition to keep Henry Cavill in the Netflix series. Similarly, it is revealed why the actor left this show.

A five-day delay isn’t that long, but it’s still a rare thing for this version to continue to be delayed, even with only a month to go. Let’s hope this is the last time CD Projekt Red gives us this kind of news.

