Not long ago CD Project Red has issued the controversial patch Next Gen for The Witcher 3 which was meant to make the game suitable for the graphics performance of the new generation of consoles. The patch has also been released for PC, with decidedly unflattering results. Many players have indeed reported different game performance issuesbut when one of them today asked the company’s community director directly about upcoming fixes, he replied by mentioning the possibility of a new patch coming soon.

We’ve been quietly working on this update for W3NG and it looks like we’re at the final stages. Shouldn’t be long until it comes out. We’ll share more info the moment we can! In the meantime, we really appreciate your patience! https://t.co/QGWXHnDbPN — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) January 19, 2023

For the moment it’s unclear if the update will be PC-only or even for the other consoles, being a patch to which they have worked for more than a month it’s likely it could come to next-gen consoles as well, but not guaranteed.

It therefore seems that CD Projekt Red has no intention of leaving disgruntled fans for much longer, and have decided to solve the problems in silence, without creating too much talk on social media.