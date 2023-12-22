The years pass but The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still one of the most appreciated RPGs ever by gamers, who are now anxiously awaiting the remake of the first chapter of the CD Projekt series and the new trilogy created in Unreal Engine 5. To while away the wait we offer you the Triss Merigold cosplay realized by Korielundoubtedly one of the best we have seen circulating on Instagram.

Triss Merigold is a powerful sorceress and one of the main characters in The Witcher video game trilogy, as well as one of Geralt's love interests, depending on the choices made by the player in the games. As we can see from the shots below, it is really difficult to level any criticism at the cosplay signed by Koriel, which is very faithful to the video game counterpart and with attention to every detail.