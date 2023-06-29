During the development of the second season of “The witcher”, we saw how the power of Ciri And what would it be related to? For this reason, now everyone is after her and will seek to capture her no matter who protects her. On the other hand, in the final chapter, the identity of the leader of the white flame, who would be Ciri’s father, Duny, who had supposedly died. This would be the reason why Nilfgaard It was the first kingdom to find out about the power of the princess of Cintra and start her persecution.

According to the trailer for the third season, geralt and yennefer They will try at all costs to prevent Ciri from being captured and will help her control her powers to defend herself from her hunters.

Next, we provide you with information about what time and when to see the premiere of the last season, which will star henry cavill.

Watch the trailer for the third season of “The Witcher”

What day is “The Witcher” 3 released?

The third season of “The Witcher” will be divided into two parts: volume 1 premieres this Thursday June 29while volume 2, on July 27, 2023.

Where will “The Witcher” 3 be released via ONLINE?

All seasons of “The Witcher” are available on Netflix, so the third season will be no exception. So, if you want to see the new chapters, you must have a subscription to said streaming platform.

Premiere time of “The witcher” 3 on Netflix

Although the premiere of “The Witcher” 3 is scheduled worldwide for June 29, 2023, it will not be after 00:00. In the case of Peru, the third season will be available from 2:00 am If you want to know the schedules of other countries, we show them here.

Mexico, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador: 1.00 am

Colombia and Ecuador: 2.00 am

Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 3.00 am

Argentina, Brazil and Chile: 4.00 am

Spain: 9.00 a.m.

This is the trailer for “The Witcher” 3