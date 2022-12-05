The next-gen versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will include a number of community created mods And improvements specially made by CD Projekt RED for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, which we can now reveal to you exclusively.

In addition to the graphical and performance improvements we told you about in our preview of the next patch of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a selection of fan-made mods that are so popular and useful have been integrated that the Polish studio has seen fit to make a true standard for their game. We’ve listed them below, including links to their dedicated Nexus Mod pages.

World Map Fixes from Terg500: A mod that identifies and fixes inconsistencies between the game’s 3D map and the 2D map and minimap.

from Terg500: A mod that identifies and fixes inconsistencies between the game’s 3D map and the 2D map and minimap. Nitpicker’s Patch – Various Visual Fixes from chuckcash: A mod that fixes some visual bugs related to items such as armor or items in water, clipping across various surfaces, and so on.

from chuckcash: A mod that fixes some visual bugs related to items such as armor or items in water, clipping across various surfaces, and so on. The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project from HalkHogan: A mod that modifies the original game models and textures by increasing their level of detail, without compromising their artistic style.

from HalkHogan: A mod that modifies the original game models and textures by increasing their level of detail, without compromising their artistic style. FCR3 – Immersion and Gameplay Tweaks from Andrzej Kwiatkowski (Flash_in_the_flesh): A mod made by a developer of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and expansions that aims to fix elements that limit immersiveness, weaker skills and items, cosmetic changes and fixes some bugs. New elements have been added to the mod for the next-gen version of The Witcher while others have not been included.

from Andrzej Kwiatkowski (Flash_in_the_flesh): A mod made by a developer of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and expansions that aims to fix elements that limit immersiveness, weaker skills and items, cosmetic changes and fixes some bugs. New elements have been added to the mod for the next-gen version of The Witcher while others have not been included. HDMR – HD Monsters Reworked Mod from denroth: This mod reworks the models of all monsters in the game, including expansions, to increase the quality of their textures and level of detail.

In addition to the mods created by the community, the developers of CD Projekt RED have rolled up their sleeves and made changes to fix some problems or improve some aspects of the original The Witcher 3 to make it more modern. We have listed them below:

Quick Launch : Allows you to change and use signs without opening the radial menu. This option can be activated or deactivated in the settings.

: Allows you to change and use signs without opening the radial menu. This option can be activated or deactivated in the settings. Alternative camera : now if you want you can use a camera closer to the character and which will react more dynamically to movements and fights. This option can be activated or deactivated in the settings.

: now if you want you can use a camera closer to the character and which will react more dynamically to movements and fights. This option can be activated or deactivated in the settings. Dynamic interface visibility : By activating this option from the settings, the minimap and the HUD with the quest objectives will only be shown in combat or using the witcher senses.

: By activating this option from the settings, the minimap and the HUD with the quest objectives will only be shown in combat or using the witcher senses. New map : the game map has been “cleaned” of icons, such as question marks and boat-shaped symbols, to make it less chaotic. If desired, it is possible to reactivate these icons (and therefore return to the original map) from the settings.

: the game map has been “cleaned” of icons, such as question marks and boat-shaped symbols, to make it less chaotic. If desired, it is possible to reactivate these icons (and therefore return to the original map) from the settings. Improved character models : A series of all-round improvements for the main characters. For example, now Geralt’s shadow will be in high resolution even outside of cutscenes and also bugs have been fixed, such as hair clipping with armor. The monster models have also been improved, in addition to the changes from the “HD Monsters Reworked Mod” mentioned above.

: A series of all-round improvements for the main characters. For example, now Geralt’s shadow will be in high resolution even outside of cutscenes and also bugs have been fixed, such as hair clipping with armor. The monster models have also been improved, in addition to the changes from the “HD Monsters Reworked Mod” mentioned above. Improved environments : a series of all-round modifications and additions to enrich and improve the visual rendering of the game environments. For example, mountain ranges have been added in the distance, the new “Gray Sky” weather condition with gray skies has been added, and vegetation has been improved.

: a series of all-round modifications and additions to enrich and improve the visual rendering of the game environments. For example, mountain ranges have been added in the distance, the new “Gray Sky” weather condition with gray skies has been added, and vegetation has been improved. VFX and Tech art of game environments : General improvements have been made to the visual effects of the game world of The Witcher 3.

: General improvements have been made to the visual effects of the game world of The Witcher 3. Bugs: Various bugs related to missions, scenes, animations and gameplay have been fixed.

Gameplay changes

Fall damage : Players can now survive falling from greater heights.

: Players can now survive falling from greater heights. Automatic collection of herbs : Now when players harvest herbs and plants no loot screen opens and the harvest happens instantly.

: Now when players harvest herbs and plants no loot screen opens and the harvest happens instantly. Slow walk with controller : Three different walking speeds are now available using the controllers, depending on how much you tilt the analog stick. In the original it was only possible to walk or run.

: Three different walking speeds are now available using the controllers, depending on how much you tilt the analog stick. In the original it was only possible to walk or run. Alternative shot : Players can now press the left analog stick to run.

: Players can now press the left analog stick to run. Improved radial menu: now it is easier to select consumables and bombs, as it is no longer necessary to open the inventory to change the equipped ones but it is possible to do it directly from the radial menu.

We remind you that the update for the next-gen versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be available for free starting from December 14, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. If you don’t have it yet, we suggest you read our exclusive interview with CD Projekt RED.