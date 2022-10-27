Fans of The Witcher have a lot to look forward to in recent years with CD Projekt RED working on a series of upcoming titles. This includes a new main trilogy, of course, while a remake of The Witcher is also in the works, as well as a spin-off made by The Molasses Flood.

These titles are obviously far from launch, but while we are waiting for new titles in the coming years, in the short term, fans of the series will soon be able to dive into an updated version of The Witcher 3, with PS5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of the acclaimed title that are in the works.

Earlier this year, CD Projekt RED confirmed that the launch of the current generation of the open world RPG was still on track for launch in the fourth quarter of 2022 and as that window approaches, many are wondering. when we have more concrete details. According to CD Projekt RED, it won’t take long. Answering the same question on Twitter, CD Projekt RED recently confirmed that news about the launch of the current generation of The Witcher 3 will be coming “soon”.

Soon;) – The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2022



Of course, it remains to be seen how soon the update will arrive, but with October almost over, it seems safe to assume that it won’t be long before CD Projekt RED makes an official announcement regarding the game’s launch. We’ll see.

