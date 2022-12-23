Digital Foundry has published a new video analysis dedicated to the version Xbox Series S Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt with the recently released next-gen patch applied, in which tech enthusiasts sum up the performance and graphics of the game on the Microsoft console.

As on PS5 and Xbox Series X, also in this case we find two different graphics modes, one that focuses on performance and the other on visual rendering. In this case, however, neither of the two offers ray tracing and the resolution target is different.

In that Quality the resolution hovers most of the time sui 1440p, while the framerate is locked at 30 fps and rock solid at all times. However, this graphics mode has a serious input lag problem, down to around 150ms.

Performance mode lowers the resolution target to 1080p but aim for a 60fps framerate. The sacrifices in terms of visual rendering, in addition to the resolution, also see a marked pop-in effect of the vegetation. The framerate is stable in most situations, but drops down to 40 fps in and around Novigrad.

Neither of the two graphics modes of the Xbox Series S version of The Witcher 3 is flawless for various reasons, but in any case Digital Foundry recommends that Performance due to the higher framerate and the lower input lag, all too annoying in the Quality preset.

Since yesterday, a new hotfix is ​​available for the PC version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which improves stability and photo mode.