Nasty surprise for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S players who have started or resumed playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Editionbecause a famous sex scene it was apparently censored. However, the problem would not lie in a sudden prudence of CD Projekt Red, but in the incompatibility of some movies with one of the mods used to produce this new edition.

As readable in the release note, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition has incorporated several graphic mods created by the community and made official by the development team. One of them, Teiji25, has problems with some resources in the game: it lacks data to reproduce certain animations.

The mod of his deals with improving the images of the filmed sequences, but has always been incompatible with seven of them, including the famous sex scene between Yennefer and Geralt of Rivia. It is hoped that fix updates will be produced soon and that passion can blossom even with raytracing activated.

For the rest, if you want to have more information on the news of the Complete Edition, read our review.