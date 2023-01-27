It is now available in stores retail version Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X, that is the complete version of the game, complete with expansions and next-gen patches included. To celebrate the launch, which took place yesterday, CD Projekt Red has released a new promotional trailer starring Geralt and Ciri, which you can view in the player just below.

As mentioned above, the PS5 and Xbox Series X physical versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt include all the graphical improvements introduced for the two consoles with the Next-gen patch free released last month. Gamers will be able to choose among others between a 60 fps Performance mode and a Quality mode with ray tracing enabled, as well as benefit from faster tempos and much more.

A number of community-created mods and ad-hoc modifications by CD Projekt Red have also been integrated to revamp the game, including quick sign launch and photo mode.

In terms of content then we find the much appreciated expansions Blood and Wine and Heart of Stone, new themed content with the Netflix TV series and the free DLCs published over time after the launch of the first versions. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our analysis of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5 and Xbox Series X.