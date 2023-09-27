narga_lifestream he created a spectacular one in just nine days cosplay dedicated to Cirithe famous character from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but had some problems reaching the location chosen for the photos.

Walking in the snow with heeled boots it is in fact not very simple, and so the Russian model, sword in hand, had a lot of difficulty following the mountain path that would lead her towards the glory of a splendid photo shoot.

In the meantime, it is recent news that almost 260 developers are working on The Witcher 4, the new chapter of the action RPG series by CD Projekt REDand we are really curious to see the new adventure.