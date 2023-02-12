The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt recently received a new update from CD Projekt Red that adds a number of improvements but one of them turned out to be something unexpected… female genitalia.

Yes, as strange as it sounds now the women in the game have realistic vaginas. At first it was thought that it was the result of a mod or modification by a very skilled player. But new information reveals that this is actually not the case.

Previously, the company said that it was investigating the matter and that is why a few days passed. As it turned out, it’s all due to a mistake.

According to CD Projekt Red the next generation version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt includes several community mods that are outside of the studio.

To this must be added numerous improvements created and implemented internally by the company. The problem was when what was said before got mixed up.

Fountain: CD Project Red.

According to CD Projekt Red ‘merging everything was a complex process and the textures in question are an unwanted result present in the release build. This is something we are working on to fix it’.

The study noted that exposed female genitalia and pubic hair will be removed. The company justified its decision by saying ‘as these textures were not intended to be present in the release version of the game’.

What did the update add to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

The update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for next-generation systems came out on December 12 of last year and added several improvements.

Some of them are the addition of global illumination with ray-tracing or ray tracing and ambient occlusion.

If the PC hardware supports it, reflections and shadows can also be activated with the technique mentioned above. Likewise, CD Projekt Red added several mods and content inspired by them.

Fountain: CD Project Red.

The idea was to improve the quality of the game in terms of setting. Some of the mods added were the following (their creators are in parentheses):

The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project (Halk Hogan)

HD Monsters Reworked (Denroth)

Immersive Real-time Cutscenes (teiji25 )

Nitpicker’s Patch (chuckcash

World Map Fixes (Terg500)

There are also improvements to character textures, which are now 4K, with Geralt of Rivia and other main characters casting their own high-resolution shadows, even offstage. For more information consult the official list.

With details from Kotaku.