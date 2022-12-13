Wednesday 14 December 2022 will come to consoles next-gen a new update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt which will bring several improvements to the game CD Project RED. One day after the official release of the update, all the related news have been listed on the official blog of Playstation. First of all, the new relationship that the game will have with the controller stands out DualSense; in fact, it seems that not only will it now be easier to identify with the protagonist but, thanks to the new generation controller, during the game we would be totally immersed in the surrounding environment. From a gust of wind to a vibration of the ground everything that happens in the world of The Witcher it will be noticeable through the controller.

The graphics sector has also improved considerably and the blog invites you to pay particular attention to the underwater scenarios, the update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt takes full advantage of the console’s currently expressible potential and we will see underwater settings as beautiful as ever. Another novelty is the Playstation Game Help; from the mind of Arthur Kepenfamous for having already worked several times on the PlayStation system, is a platform that will offer advice to all players who approach a title for the first time.

The update will also be simplified by Activity Cards, screens that will take into account game progress and which will appear during the short loads between one scenario and another. A new mission called “Eternal Fire’s Shadow“, a great treat for all fans of the TV series of The Witcher which will allow us to unlock some outfits inspired by the opera. We just have to wait for tomorrow to try out all these new features.