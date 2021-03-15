While today it is announced that Outriders will come out to Xbox Game Pass, it also happens that The Witcher 3 and 4 other games leave Xbox Game Pass today. Microsoft has been working hard to make its Xbox Game Pass service a must-have subscription for gamers. Xbox Game Pass gives subscribers access to more than 300 games on consoles, PC and mobile devices, with new titles added regularly.
But like most other subscription services, occasionally titles leave Xbox Game Pass, and after Microsoft had confirmed that The Witcher 3 and 4 other games would leave Game Pass in March, these games leave Xbox Game Pass today.
The Witcher 3 and 4 other games leave Xbox Game Pass today
Today, March 15, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will lose access to Alvastia Chronicles, Astrologaster, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Kona, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Of those games, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is hands down the biggest loss for Xbox Game Passas it is one of the most award-winning games ever produced. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt took home numerous Game of the Year awards in 2015 and is generally considered one of the best games ever made.
As always, Xbox Game Pass members can get a 20% discount in these titles before they are removed. All in all, Microsoft has offered a host of major games that have hit the service, some of which have even benefited from FPS Boost already. List of games leaving Xbox Game Pass today:
Alvastia Chronicles – Console and PC
Astrologaster – PC
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Console and PC
