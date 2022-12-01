Thanks to a new video posted by eli_handle_b’s YouTube channel, Ace Ventura replaces Geralt of Rivia and becomes the unlikely protagonist of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, demonstrating how a pet catcher can very well perform the duties of a Witcher, even without magical powers. Just what it takes to while away the wait in view of the release of the next-gen versions of the CD Projekt RED RPG.

The movie, which you can view in the player just below, was made using some scenes from the famous films Ace Ventura – Pet Detective of 1994 and the sequel Ace Ventura – Mission Africa of 1995 and integrating them into various sequences of The Witcher 3, of course in the most ironic way possible.

This result would not have been possible without the help of mods like HD Reworked Project, Console extensions, Pause and Menu Anytime and CameraTools, as well as intensive editing work by eli_handle_b. It was definitely worth it, considering the final quality.

After all, this YouTube channel has already delighted us in the past with improbable mashups that are all to laugh at. For example, on our pages we have seen Ace “V” Ventura in the streets of Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, as well as Mr. Bean, or Leslie Nielsen in Detroit: Become Human.